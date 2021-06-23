Left Menu

WHO review finds issues with one Russian Sputnik V manufacturing plant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:04 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday its review of Russian vaccine production had found some issues with one Russian manufacturing plant which fills vials with the Sputnik V coronavirus shot.

The concerns relate to integrity of data and test results necessary for quality controls, the WHO said in its preliminary report, which also cited other concerns related to potential cross contamination and sterility levels.

