UK PM Johnson: I'm not ruling out a foreign vacation this summer

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:52 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was not ruling out going abroad for his summer vacation this year as the government mulls easing restrictions on travel for those who have had two COVID-19 vaccination doses.

"I think that the whole double jab process is offering the real prospect of opening up to travel, and we'll be setting out a bit more later on," Johnson told reporters.

Asked if he would take a trip abroad, he replied: "I'm going to see how we get on, and I'm certainly not ruling it in or ruling it out."

