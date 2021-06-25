Health News Roundup: First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study; Philippines approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccineand more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study

The virus that causes COVID-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan, a new study showed on Friday. Researchers from the Britain's University of Kent used methods from conservation science to estimate that SARS-CoV-2 first appeared from early October to mid-November 2019, according to a paper published in the PLOS Pathogens journal.

Philippines approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine

The Philippines' food and drug agency said on Friday it has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorization" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.

EU parliament passes resolution demanding right to safe abortion

European Union lawmakers on Thursday passed a resolution calling for the bloc's 27 countries to ensure the right to legal and safe abortion in a push to improve women's sexual and reproductive health. The non-binding resolution, passed by 378 to 255 votes, said the COVID-19 pandemic had limited access to many services crucial for sexual and reproductive health and rights, illustrating how the pandemic has affected women more than men.

Bolsonaro says Brazil didn't spend a cent on Bharat vaccine deal under probe

President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said Brazil never paid for or received any doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, in response to allegations of irregularities in a deal that is under investigation. Federal prosecutors and a special Senate committee are investigating the deal for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shot, citing the fact that the government struck a speedy agreement when offers from Pfizer in 2020 at a lower price were ignored at the time.

Pfizer says COVID vaccine is highly effective against Delta variant

The Pfizer-BioNTech >PFE.N< vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19, a Pfizer official in Israel said on Thursday. First identified in India, Delta is becoming the globally dominant variant of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

Antibodies triggered by Chinese COVID-19 shots less effective on Delta variant - researcher

Antibodies triggered by two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant compared with other strains but the shots still offer protection, a Chinese disease control researcher told state media. The Delta variant of the new coronavirus, first detected in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease with its increased transmissibility, the World Health Organization's chief scientist warned last week.

Exclusive-WHO estimates COVID-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable

The World Health Organization (WHO) forecasts that people most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, will need to get an annual vaccine booster to be protected against variants, an internal document seen by Reuters shows. The estimate is included in a report, which is to be discussed on Thursday at a board meeting of Gavi, a vaccine alliance that co-leads the WHO's COVID-19 vaccine program COVAX. The forecast is subject to changes and is also paired with two other less likely scenarios.

UK's COVID-19 test-and-trace system still missing targets-watchdog

Britain's much-maligned multi-billion pound COVID-19 test-and-trace system has improved but is still missing targets and the results of millions of tests to find asymptomatic cases have not been reported, parliament's spending watchdog said on Friday. The program, which was given a 22 billion pound ($30.6 billion) budget, was launched by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2020 to oversee testing of those who thought they had the virus and then to trace the contacts of those who tested positive.

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday, compared with 16 a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday. There were no new deaths.

Japan to give 6 million doses of vaccines to Taiwan, 5 SE Asia nations

Japan said on Friday it would send 2 million additional doses of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Vietnam and arrangements were being made to send 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The direct donations, which should help Japan to increase its diplomatic influence in Asia, come as wealthy nations are being pushed to provide more doses to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX to cover a 200-million dose shortfall.

