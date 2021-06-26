Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; U.S. lawmakers to investigate approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up

Spaniards were allowed to ditch their face masks for a walk in the park or a trip to the beach on Saturday for the first time in more than a year, but some people were in no rush to dispense with their facial protection against COVID-19. "I'm surprised because I expected to see many people without masks, but most are still wearing them," said Manuel Mas, 40, a singer, in the center of the capital, Madrid.

U.S. lawmakers to investigate approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen

U.S. lawmakers on Friday announced an investigation into the approval and pricing of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, amid concerns over its steep price and doubts if the clinical evidence proves the drug works. The drug, which has a list price of $56,000 per year, was approved by the U.S. regulators as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's on June 7.

Delta variant 'spreading rapidly' from Lisbon to rest of Portugal

Over 70% of coronavirus cases in the Lisbon area are from the more contagious Delta variant, which is quickly spreading to other parts of the country, a report said late on Friday, as authorities scramble to stop a worrying rise in infections. The national health institute, Ricardo Jorge, said in its report that the Delta variant, first identified in India, represented 51% of cases in mainland Portugal, showing the variant is "spreading rapidly" as it happened in Britain.

Delta variant starting to dominate in S.Africa, scientists say

The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, appears to be dominating new infections in South Africa, local scientists told a news conference on Saturday. South Africa is the worst-hit country on the African continent in terms of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Indonesia reports record 21,095 coronavirus cases – health ministry

Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 21,095 cases, taking the total tally to 2,093,962, according to data from the country's health ministry. The data showed 358 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 56,729.

Namibia to suspend first doses as COVID-19 vaccine supplies run low - memo

Namibia will from Tuesday temporarily suspend administering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines as supplies run low, a health ministry memo seen by Reuters showed. The southern African nation, in the midst of a deadly "third wave" of infections, recorded more than 2,500 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally since the virus was first detected in the country in March last year.

Sydney, Australia's largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown

Sydney and some surrounding areas will enter a hard two-week COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has grown to 80 cases. Parts of Sydney, Australia's biggest city, were already under lockdown due to the outbreak, but health authorities said cases and exposure sites were increasing too rapidly.

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

The U.S. drug regulator on Friday added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use. For each vaccine, the fact sheets for healthcare providers have been revised to include a warning that reports of adverse events suggest increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly after the second dose and with onset of symptoms within a few days after vaccination, the FDA said.

Russian regions run low on vaccines as COVID-19 cases jump

A central Russian region on Saturday suspended COVID-19 vaccinations for two days due to a shortage of doses, local officials said, as the country reported its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since mid-January. Russia is facing a surge in new cases that authorities blame on the highly infectious Delta variant and slow progress on vaccinating people, with deaths hitting a new record in the capital, Moscow, on Friday.

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID variant

Taiwan reported its first domestically transmitted case of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, tightening controls in a southern part of the island where the cases have occurred. Taiwan is battling a cluster of domestic infections, almost all of them due to the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, though numbers are steadying and the outbreak has been comparatively small.

