Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK daily coronavirus cases surpass 30,000 for first time since January

Advertisement

Britain on Wednesday reported 32,548 cases of COVID-19, the first time the figure has surpassed 30,000 since January as the government looks set to ease almost all coronavirus measures later this month. An additional 33 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also registered, according to official data.

Pharmacy exec in deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak gets stiffer, 14-1/2 year prison term

A founder of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose mold-tainted drugs sparked a deadly U.S. fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 was resentenced on Wednesday to 14-1/2 years in prison after a federal appeals court overturned his earlier 9-year term. U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston said the appellate court at least implicitly deemed as too light the original sentence for Barry Cadden, the co-founder and former president of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center (NECC).

Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug

Germany will give all its remaining doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to less developed countries in August, the government decided on Wednesday. The cabinet decided that at least 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be given to the COVAX consortium, which aims to ensure poor countries get access to vaccines. Almost all vaccination has taken place in rich countries so far.

COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns

The highly contagious Delta variant now represents around 40% of new COVID-19 infections in France and could ruin the summer if a fourth wave of infections is allowed to build, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. Attal said forging ahead with vaccinations was the best way to avoid a return to tough curbs on movement and socialising. He urged any hesitant citizens to get the shot.

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two weeks ended July 3, with 51.7% cases linked to the variant that was first identified in India.

German COVID-19 cases rise again after two months of decline

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany ticked up again on Wednesday after more than two months of steady decline and most new cases have been of the Delta variant since the end of June, according to official data. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported 985 new infections to bring the total to 3.73 million, a rise of 177 cases compared to the daily increase a week ago.

U.S. administers 331.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 331,651,464 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 331,214,347 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 6.

Mexico registers more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases amid new surge

Mexico reported 8,507 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as case numbers rose amid signs of a surging pandemic and a slow vaccination rollout in the country. The daily jump in cases marks the highest level of infections since Feb. 24, according to official data, and follows nearly 8,000 additional COVID-19 infections posted by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

WHO urges countries 'not to lose gains' by prematurely lifting COVID-19 measures

World Health Organization emergencies head Michael Ryan urged countries on Wednesday to use extreme caution when lifting COVID-19 restrictions so as "not to lose the gains you've made".

Ryan's comments come as England, hosting Europe's soccer championships, prepares to end many COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, European countries ease travel curbs and Indian states relax their lockdowns, despite accelerating infections with the Delta variant worldwide.

Spain's youth infection rate increases, as health minister urges caution

Spain's health minister warned on Wednesday that young people can develop severe cases of COVID-19 and asked for their cooperation in taming an infection rate that has more than doubled in a week as the Delta variant tears through unvaccinated younger adults. "One in every 100 cases in 20 to 24-year-olds is admitted to hospital," Carolina Darias told a news conference on Wednesday, adding that the majority of recent outbreaks were linked to end-of-term student parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)