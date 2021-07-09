Left Menu

Cuba says second Covid vaccine Soberana 2 boasts 91.2% efficacy

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 09-07-2021 05:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 05:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba said on Thursday that its two-shot Soberana 2 vaccine, delivered with a booster called Soberana Plus, had proven 91.2% effective in late stage clinical trials against the coronavirus, following similar news about its Abdala vaccine last month at 92.28% efficacy

The announcement came from state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma, which oversees the Finlay Institute, the maker of Soberana 2, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala.

