Coronavirus "doubling" every five days, says French health minister
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 12:27 IST
COVID-19 infections are doubling every five days in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday, a day after President Emmanuel Macron announced a mandatory vaccination order for health workers.
"The Virus is doubling every five days," Veran told BFM TV.
