Vietnam to mix doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines - govt

Vietnam will offer the coronavirus mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, its government said on Tuesday.

Vietnam's mass inoculation campaign is in its early stages, with less than 300,000 people fully vaccinated so far. It has so far used the AstraZeneca vaccine and last week took delivery of 97,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)