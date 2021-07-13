Left Menu

Vietnam to mix doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines - govt

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 13-07-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Vietnam will offer the coronavirus mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, its government said on Tuesday.

Vietnam's mass inoculation campaign is in its early stages, with less than 300,000 people fully vaccinated so far. It has so far used the AstraZeneca vaccine and last week took delivery of 97,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

