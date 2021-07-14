China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on July 13, vs 29 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 13, down from 29 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its confirmed case numbers. As of July 13, China has recorded 92,119 COVID-19 cases, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-07-2021 06:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 06:17 IST
China reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 13, down from 29 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. One of the cases was a local transmission in the southwestern province of Yunnan, which has imposed strict controls after a new outbreak in the border city of Ruili last week.

The National Health Commission said a further 9 new asymptomatic cases were found on Tuesday, versus 22 a day earlier. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its confirmed case numbers. As of July 13, China has recorded 92,119 COVID-19 cases, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636.

