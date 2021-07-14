Left Menu

Over 1.51 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 10:34 IST
Over 1.51 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 1.51 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 39.59 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 30,250 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 38,07,68,770 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

