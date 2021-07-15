Thailand reports daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths

Thailand reported on Thursday a daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths, taking total fatalities to 3,032 since the pandemic began last year.

The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 9,186 new coronavirus cases, bringing total infections to 372,215.

