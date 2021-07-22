Left Menu

COVID app told nearly 620,000 to isolate in England, Wales

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:27 IST
COVID app told nearly 620,000 to isolate in England, Wales
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Almost 620,000 people in England and Wales were told to isolate by the health service COVID app after they came into contact with someone with the virus in the week up to July 14, official data shows.

The official data showed that 618,903 people had received an alert from the contact tracing app. According to the data, 607,486 alerts were sent to people in England.

Businesses across nearly all sectors have warned that they are struggling to maintain their operations when so many staff are having to isolate at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021