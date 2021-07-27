Delhi brings black fungus under its health scheme

Mucormycosis patients at Delhi government-run hospitals can be referred for surgeries at private hospitals under a cashless health scheme if the allotted date for operation is beyond seven days, according to the latest order issued by the Delhi government.

Mucormycosis (black fungus) is a life-threatening disease which requires urgent and timely surgical intervention. There is “limited capacity for performing surgeries pertaining to Mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals”, the order said.

In view of it, Health Minister-cum-Chairman, Delhi Arogya Kosh, has approved that eligible patients undergoing treatment for Mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals “may be referred to empanelled private hospitals under the cashless surgery scheme if the allotted date of surgery in the Delhi government hospital concerned is beyond seven days”.

Only residents of Delhi can avail benefit under the scheme.

Mucormycosis is more common among people whose immunity has lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity reduces further, allowing the fungus to thrive. Under Delhi Arogya Kosh, the city government provides financial assistance to the extent of Rs 5 lakh to the needy eligible patients for treatment of any illness in government hospitals.

