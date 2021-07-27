Left Menu

Delhi brings black fungus under its health scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 20:01 IST
Delhi brings black fungus under its health scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Mucormycosis patients at Delhi government-run hospitals can be referred for surgeries at private hospitals under a cashless health scheme if the allotted date for operation is beyond seven days, according to the latest order issued by the Delhi government.

Mucormycosis (black fungus) is a life-threatening disease which requires urgent and timely surgical intervention. There is “limited capacity for performing surgeries pertaining to Mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals”, the order said.

In view of it, Health Minister-cum-Chairman, Delhi Arogya Kosh, has approved that eligible patients undergoing treatment for Mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals “may be referred to empanelled private hospitals under the cashless surgery scheme if the allotted date of surgery in the Delhi government hospital concerned is beyond seven days”.

Only residents of Delhi can avail benefit under the scheme.

Mucormycosis is more common among people whose immunity has lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity reduces further, allowing the fungus to thrive. Under Delhi Arogya Kosh, the city government provides financial assistance to the extent of Rs 5 lakh to the needy eligible patients for treatment of any illness in government hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021