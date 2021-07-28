GSK sees smaller 2021 profit fall after Q2 beat

GSK forecast a smaller drop in 2021 profit on Wednesday, as the drugmaker topped analysts' expectations for second-quarter profit after a pick-up in hospital visits following easing of COVID-19 restrictions boosted its vaccines division.

"We expect this positive momentum to continue through the second half of the year driving us towards the better end of our earnings guidance range for 2021, and meaningful performance improvement in 2022," Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said.

