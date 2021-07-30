COVID-19: Haryana records 3 deaths, 26 fresh cases 

Three people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Friday as 26 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count to 7,69,884. The disease has claimed 9,633 lives in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to a Health Department bulletin, the fresh deaths were reported from Hisar, Panipat and Nuh districts. Eight cases were from Gurgaon and four from Yamunanagar.

The total active cases in the state were 712. The total recoveries so far are 7,59,539, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent.

