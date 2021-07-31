Left Menu

India reports 41,649 new COVID-19 cases, 593 deaths

India reported 41,649 fresh COVID-19 infections, 37,291 recoveries, and 593 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 11:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 41,649 fresh COVID-19 infections, 37,291 recoveries, and 593 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 3,16,13,993 including 4,08,920 active cases. The active cases constitute 1.29 percent of the total cases reported.

India has reported that 3,07,81,263 COVID patients have recovered so far. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.37 percent. The death toll has climbed to 4,23,810 including the 593 new deaths.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 percent. In its battle with the pandemic, India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein 46.64 crore tests have been conducted so far.

As a part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, India has administered 46.15 crores (46,15,18,479) vaccine doses so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

