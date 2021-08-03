Brazil reports 389 new COVID deaths, lowest Monday toll since December

Brazil had 15,143 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 389 deaths from COVID-19, the lowest death toll for a Monday since early December, according to Health Ministry data.

The South American country has now registered 19,953,501 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 557,223, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Advertisement

As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to one third of the toll of almost 3,000 a week at the peak of the pandemic in April, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)