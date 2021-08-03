Left Menu

FACTBOX-Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines

DENMARK * Denmark's State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases, said on Aug. 2 that combining AstraZeneca's vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna's shot provides "good protection". GERMANY * Germany will in September start offering a booster shot of mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna to vulnerable individuals such as pensioners and people with weak immune systems, regardless of what vaccines were used for previous inoculations.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:31 IST
FACTBOX-Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots after supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns.

The World Health Organization said on July 12 the practice was a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact, while Europe's drug regulator on July 14 made no definitive recommendations on switching doses. The following are countries that are considering, or have decided to adopt, such a solution:

CAMBODIA * Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Aug. 1 that a booster shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine would be offered to people who had previously received two doses of either Sinopharm or Sinovac, while a Sinovac booster shot should be given to Cambodians fully inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. DENMARK * Denmark's State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases, said on Aug. 2 that combining AstraZeneca's vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna's shot provides "good protection".

GERMANY * Germany will in September start offering a booster shot of mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna to vulnerable individuals such as pensioners and people with weak immune systems, regardless of what vaccines were used for previous inoculations. INDONESIA

* Indonesia is considering offering a booster shot to its healthcare workers immunized with Sinovac's vaccine, as thousands of them are testing positive for COVID-19. RUSSIA

* Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on July 30 that trials mixing a first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine with AstraZeneca's shot revealed no serious side effects and no subsequent coronavirus cases among volunteers. It added that the full results of the trial, which was approved on July 26 after being suspended in May by the health ministry's ethical committee because of a lack of data, would be published this month.

SOUTH KOREA * A study from South Korea found in July that a mixed vaccination of an AstraZeneca shot first and then a Pfizer one boosted neutralizing antibody levels six times more than two AstraZeneca doses.

In June, a British study showed that an AstraZeneca shot followed by a Pfizer one produced the best T-cell responses, and a higher antibody response than a Pfizer shot followed by an AstraZeneca one. THAILAND

* Thailand said on July 12 it would use AstraZeneca's shot as a second dose for people first inoculated with Sinovac's vaccine, in an attempt to increase protection. The move is the first publicly announced mix-and-match of a Chinese vaccine and a Western-developed shot.

VIETNAM * Vietnam said on July 13 it would offer the mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a second dose option for those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021