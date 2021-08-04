England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer: More child vaccination likely as time goes on

The list of children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Britain is more likely to expand rather than contract, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

"My sense is that it is more likely rather than less likely that that list will broaden over time as data become available," Van-Tam told a news conference.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)