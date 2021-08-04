Left Menu

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer: More child vaccination likely as time goes on

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:34 IST
The list of children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Britain is more likely to expand rather than contract, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

"My sense is that it is more likely rather than less likely that that list will broaden over time as data become available," Van-Tam told a news conference.

