England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer: More child vaccination likely as time goes on
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The list of children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Britain is more likely to expand rather than contract, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.
"My sense is that it is more likely rather than less likely that that list will broaden over time as data become available," Van-Tam told a news conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- England
- Jonathan Van-Tam
Advertisement