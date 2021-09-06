Parliamentary panel on health, family welfare begins 3-day tour of J-K

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Monday began a three-day study tour of Jammu and Kashmir, visiting various medical facilities and interacting with doctors, paramedics and patients, officials said.

The committee would meet several stakeholders to receive feedback on the subject matters of implementation of Ayushman Bharat, mental health in contemporary times, medical devices, regulation and control, affordability of cancer treatment and vaccine development, distribution, management and mitigation of COVID-19 pandemic, an official spokesman said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Ram Gopal Yadav, includes members from both houses of Parliament.

The committee on Monday visited Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar where it was briefed about the functioning of the college and its eight associated hospitals across the Kashmir division, the spokesman said.

At the outset, Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof Samia Rashid gave an elaborative presentation over the functioning of the college and its associated hospitals, he added.

The committee members were briefed about the academic activities, specialties available at the hospitals, besides work done in the past three years especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesman said.

The committee was informed about the up-gradation of the hospital since the last two years which included surgical intensive care unit (SICU), operation theatres, specialised equipment, Cath Lab, ECHO facilities, kidney transplant and additional oxygen, he said.

The principal gave an overview about the beneficiaries and patients being treated under AB-PMJAY Sehat Scheme in GMC and its associated hospitals, cancer treatment and other components with respect to patient care, equipment, manpower etc, the spokesman said.

The committee members were also briefed about the ongoing up-gradation of infrastructure and equipment and they were informed that the GMC has taken the construction of 500-bedded maternity-cum-children hospital at Bemina Srinagar, Model Rural Health Research Center of GMC Srinagar at Khag Budgam, construction of a nursing college, besides construction of OPD block at Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar, he said.

While deliberating upon the healthcare facilities and patient care, the Parliamentary Standing Committee said the objective of its visit was to seek suggestions and recommendations, the spokesman said.

The committee also visited Primary Health Center in Chanapora, Srinagar and inspected the health facility there.

On the occasion, the members interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients while enquiring about the facilities being provided there, the spokesman said.

