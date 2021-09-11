Left Menu

New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise, denting optimism over outbreak

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 11-09-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 07:29 IST
New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise, denting optimism over outbreak
New Zealand said on Saturday it detected 23 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, denting optimism that the country was on course to eradicate the virus once more. The new infections, all in the epicentre of Auckland, were up from the 11 cases detected a day earlier.

"This does serve as a strong reminder of the importance of following the COVID-19 alert level rules wherever you are, and to get tested if you have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times," New Zealand's Ministry for Health said in an emailed statement.

