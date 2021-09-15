Left Menu

Delhi reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, zero death for 8th consecutive day

Delhi recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases and 53 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:22 IST
Delhi reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, zero death for 8th consecutive day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases and 53 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, no death was reported due to Covid for the eighth consecutive day. There are 404 active COVID cases in the city currently.

The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,38,345, of which 14,12,858 have recovered while 25,083 people succumbed to the viral infection. The fatality rate in the city is currently at 1.74 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 74,199 COVID tests have been conducted so far in Delhi, of which 51,668 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 22,531 Rapid antigen tests. A total of 2,66,747,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far.

The daily positivity rate in the city is at 0.08 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate is at 5.39 per cent. According to the official data, there are 93 containment zones in Delhi.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,53,36,113 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far. Out of this, 1,08,27,378 beneficiaries have received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 45,08,735 people have received both shots. (ANI)

