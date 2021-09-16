Left Menu

Mandaviya calls for major push to Covid vaccination drive on PM Modi's birthday

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country has crossed 77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would the perfect gift for him.

He also called on people who have not taken the vaccine till now to get inoculated.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a gift of 'vaccine for all, free vaccine' to the country.

''Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of prime minister's birthday. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country has crossed 77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet.

