Delhi registers zero Covid death, 27 new cases in a day with 0.04 pc positivity rate

The national capital registered zero death due to COVID-19 and 27 fresh infections in a day with a case positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Saturday.

Three fatalities due to coronavirus have been reported this month so far -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 25,085.

The city on Saturday recorded 27 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. With this, the cumulative number of Covid cases reported in the city so far has risen to 14,38,685. Of them, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered.

A total of 68,498 tests -- 46,555 RT-PCR and 21,943 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases decreased from 391 on Friday to 379 on Saturday. The number of people under home isolation stood at 126 on Saturday while it was 124 a day before. The city currently has 96 containment zones against 98 on Friday. On Friday, Delhi recorded 24 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. The day before it was 48 cases and a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, while on Wednesday, 30 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

The daily COVID-19 case count had dropped to 17 on September 13 with no death being recorded while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent.

Despite the fall in daily cases for the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 infections were quite real and asserted that his government was preparing on a war footing to combat it.

Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country claiming a massive number of lives daily with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20, rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

On Wednesday, he said the number of coronavirus cases has been under control for the last two months and together the society the government can strive and win over it by following all Covid-appropriate behaviours.

He said on Saturday that 28,000 samples will be collected for the latest Covid serosurvey, making it the largest exercise in the national capital that seeks to determine the prevalence of antibodies among the populace.

The survey got underway on Friday amid fewer COVID-19 cases being reported in the city for many weeks now.

