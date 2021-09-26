Left Menu

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 275,299

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-09-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 03:45 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday reported 9,697 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 596 additional deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,628,812 and the death toll to 275,299.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

