Left Menu

White House says 400,000 people so far got boosters at pharmacies

The United States had an average of 95,000 COVID-19 cases, 8,500 hospitalizations and more than 1,300 deaths in its most recent seven-day period, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at the same briefing. Over 70 million eligible people remain unvaccinated, Walensky added, and only 30% of pregnant women have received the vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:55 IST
White House says 400,000 people so far got boosters at pharmacies

At least 400,000 people in the United States have received booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. health regulators cleared the third round of shots for millions of people, and a million more are seeking them, the White House said on Tuesday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week backed an additional dose https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-cdc-advisers-recommend-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-65-older-high-risk-2021-09-23 of the vaccine for people aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk for severe COVID-19 and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings.

"Just over this past weekend at pharmacies alone, over 400,000 Americans received the additional protection of a booster and almost 1 million people have already scheduled their booster shots through pharmacies over the coming weeks," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters. The United States had an average of 95,000 COVID-19 cases, 8,500 hospitalizations and more than 1,300 deaths in its most recent seven-day period, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at the same briefing.

Over 70 million eligible people remain unvaccinated, Walensky added, and only 30% of pregnant women have received the vaccine. Expecting mothers were included on the list of those eligible for boosters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021