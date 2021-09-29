Mizoram logs 1,380 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Left Menu

Mizorams COVID-19 tally rose to 91,919 on Wednesday as 1,380 more people, including 248 children, tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern states coronavirus death toll to 306, a health official said.The state had registered its highest single-day spike of 1,846 cases on Tuesday.Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 890, followed by Lunglei 163 and Siaha 94.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 91,919 on Wednesday as 1,380 more people, including 248 children, tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 306, a health official said.

The state had registered its highest single-day spike of 1,846 cases on Tuesday.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 890, followed by Lunglei (163) and Siaha (94). The single-day positivity rate was 19.28 per cent as 7,156 samples were tested, he said.

Mizoram now has 16,208 active cases, while 75,405 people have recovered from the disease so far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients stood at 82 per cent, while the death rate was 0.33 per cent.

The state has tested over 10.87 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that over 6.79 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, of whom 4.28 lakh people have been fully vaccinated.

