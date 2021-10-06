Assam logs 300 fresh COVID-19 cases, six more fatalities

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:51 IST
Assam reported six more COVID-19 deaths pushing the death toll to 5,903 while 300 fresh cases took the tally to 6,03,923 on Wednesday, according to a bulletin of the National Health Mission. Of the fresh fatalities, one each died in Cachar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, and Udalguri districts.

Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded the highest number of new cases at 69, followed by Lakhimpur (26), and 25 each in Golaghat and Jorhat. The number of active cases in the state currently is 2,898. Altogether 467 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the number of cured people to 5,93,775. The recovery rate is 98.32 per cent now, the bulletin said. The current death rate is 0.98 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The new cases were detected out of 44,272 tests conducted on Wednesday with the daily positivity rate at 0.68 per cent.

Assam has tested 2,38,26,192 samples for COVID-19 to date. So far, 2,52,07,783 vaccine doses have been administered in the state and 61,10,065 people have been fully vaccinated. PTI ESB MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

