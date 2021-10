BRIEF-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Drug Cocktail Meets Main Goal In Late-Stage Trial

AstraZeneca PLC: * AZD7442 PHIII TRIAL POSITIVE IN COVID OUTPATIENTS

* TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT * AZD7442 IS THE ONLY LONG-ACTING ANTIBODY COMBINATION SHOWN TO BOTH PREVENT AND TREAT COVID-19

* AZD7442 REDUCED RISK OF DEVELOPING SEVERE COVID-19 OR DEATH IN TACKLE PHASE III OUTPATIENT TREATMENT TRIAL * A TOTAL OF 90% OF PARTICIPANTS ENROLLED WERE FROM POPULATIONS AT HIGH RISK OF PROGRESSION TO SEVERE COVID-19, INCLUDING THOSE WITH CO-MORBIDITIES

* AZD7442 IS THE FIRST LAAB WITH PHASE III DATA TO DEMONSTRATE BENEFIT IN BOTH PROPHYLAXIS AND TREATMENT OF COVID-19 AND IS EASILY ADMINISTERED BY IM INJECTION * AZD7442 REDUCED RISK OF DEVELOPING SEVERE COVID-19 OR DEATH (FROM ANY CAUSE) BY 67% COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* ASTRAZENECA WILL BE DISCUSSING DATA WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES

