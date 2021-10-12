Nation can only move forward through innovation, research: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said a nation can only move forward through innovation and research and encouraged universities to prioritise research activities. He was speaking after the inauguration of the newly installed Digital Learning Management System at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

"Our universities should focus on research and development. It was Oxford University that developed the vaccine for COVID-19. There are many medical colleges, but the focus should be on improving the quality of teaching and learning. There are many students who wish to be a doctor but only a few are willing to take up research. This has to change," said the minister. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to set up All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in every state and the state government is also committed to providing quality healthcare at the district level in Karnataka.

"So we are establishing four new medical colleges. We have also started the Atal Bihari Medical College recently", he added. He emphasised that every district must have a quality cardiac care facility.

"Jayadeva Institute has grown on par with any other corporate hospital. Patients are getting excellent quality healthcare here. We must think that why all government hospitals cannot provide same quality healthcare to people. Every government hospital, every govt doctor must consider Jayadeva as a model and improve the quality of service", said the minister. (ANI)

