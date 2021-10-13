India reports 15,823 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 15,823 new COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. With 22,844 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 3,33,42,901. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, 3,40,01,743 coronavirus infections have been registered. Currently, there are 2,07,653 active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the 96 crore mark. In the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, 50,63,845 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative vaccine doses inoculated so far to 96,43,79,212. According to ICMR, over 13 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 58,63,63,442 tests have been conducted to detect the presence of the virus. (ANI)

