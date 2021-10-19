Left Menu

Polish daily COVID-19 cases rise almost 85% in one week, says deputy minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-10-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 10:58 IST
Polish daily COVID-19 cases rise almost 85% in one week, says deputy minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland will report 3,931 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a deputy health minister said, an increase of almost 85% compared to the previous week.

"I don't have good news... 3,931 new people have been infected, if we compare that to last Tuesday it is an increase of almost 85%," Waldemar Kraska told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1, adding that 64 people had died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

