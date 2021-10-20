Left Menu

Britain losing ground to the coronavirus in vaccination race - Javid

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:04 IST
Britain is losing ground in its efforts to outpace the coronavirus with its vaccine rollout, health minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, adding that people should come forward for COVID-19 shots and boosters if eligible.

"We've been in a race, a race between the vaccine and the virus. And although we're ahead in that race, the gap is narrowing," Javid said, adding that 5 million people over 16 were still unvaccinated.

"If we want to secure these freedoms for the long term, then the best thing that we can do is come forward (for a shot), once again, when that moment comes."

