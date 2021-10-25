Left Menu

Indonesia in talks to buy Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill - minister

Indonesia is "finalising" a deal with Merck & Co to procure its experimental antiviral pills, named molnupiravir, to treat COVID-19 ailments, its health minister said on Monday. "So that we have enough stock to withstand a potential next wave," he said, adding that Indonesia and Merck are in talks to build a production plant in Indonesia to produce raw material. Budi did not say how many pills are being procured.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:17 IST
Indonesia is "finalising" a deal with Merck & Co to procure its experimental antiviral pills, named molnupiravir, to treat COVID-19 ailments, its health minister said on Monday. Results https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 from a large clinical trial this month showed that the pill, made with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, cut hospitalisations and deaths by 50%. Merck asked for an emergency use clearance from the United States earlier this month.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a news conference that the deal is being finalised so that the first shipment of molnupiravir may come at the end of the year after a visit to the company in the U.S. "So that we have enough stock to withstand a potential next wave," he said, adding that Indonesia and Merck are in talks to build a production plant in Indonesia to produce raw material.

Budi did not say how many pills are being procured. Merck did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Merck has signed supply deals for the drug with Indonesia's neighbours Malaysia and Singapore, as well as Britain.

Indonesia was Asia's COVID-19 epicentre in July, largely fuelled by the virulent Delta variant, although cases and deaths have largely plummeted recently. The government said on Monday it is anticipating a potential infection spike brought by the upcoming Christmas holidays.

