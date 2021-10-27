Left Menu

Bulgaria hits record high daily coronavirus cases

Updated: 27-10-2021 09:43 IST
The number of coronavirus infections in Bulgaria rose by 6,813 in the past 24 hours, a new record high daily tally since the start of the pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

The virus has killed 124 people in the past 24 hours, according to the figures, bringing the total death toll to 23,440.

Over 7,300 people were in COVID-19 wards in the European Union's least vaccinated country, overwhelming hospitals amid medical staff shortages.

