Goa reports 23 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 51 recoveries; active tally at 454

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:09 IST
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 23 and reached 1,77,969 on Wednesday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 3,363 after the death of one patient during the day, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state increased to 1,74,152 after 51 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 454 active cases.

''With 3,190 new tests, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,58,499," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,77,969, new cases 23, death toll 3,363, discharged 1,74,152, active cases 454, samples tested till date 14,58,499.

