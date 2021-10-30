Best Anti-Aging Treatments Without Surgery for 2022

Updated: 30-10-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:08 IST

The human skin begins to age soon after we go past our teenage years. Intrinsic aging, or the natural process of aging, is mostly controlled by our genes. It shows as visible wrinkles and lines on our faces. Lifestyle and environmental factors, and also genetics make us look more aged than we actually are. With advancing age, we begin to have loose skin and dry skin.

We want to look younger because it boosts our self-esteem. It makes us look better and feel healthier. There are also social motivations. Thankfully, there are many treatments now that will correct your sagging face and improve your facial muscles. The best news… there are many non-surgical methods too that will help you look younger.

Here Are the Best Non-Surgical Anti-Aging Cures for 2022

Microcurrent – Non-Surgical Face Lift

Microcurrent treatment is a facial that focuses on your skin and 26 neck muscles. Here, a low-grade electrical current, which gives the treatment its name, is passed to boost the production of adenosine triphosphate, which stimulates the structural proteins in your body, such as collagen and elastin. It tones, firms, and lifts the muscles, and also gives you a healthier complexion.

The treatment also triggers the natural signals of the body to induce tissue repair. The damaged skin begins to repair because of this.

What are the benefits of microcurrent treatment? The facial will erase the signs of premature wrinkle formation. The result is almost instant. Most people see immediate improvement after just one session. You will have more prominent cheekbones, plumper-looking skin, a defined jawline, and lifted brows. The result goes deeper than your skin because microcurrent technology also works on your muscles.

It is completely safe and painless. But avoid if you have a pacemaker or if you are pregnant as a low-grade electrical current is used. Also, discuss with your doctor if you have any allergies or skin conditions.

Laser Resurfacing

What is laser skin resurfacing? It is a non-surgical anti-aging treatment where light energy is used to repair and regenerate your skin cells. This is why it is also called light therapy. The procedure is sometimes also called laser vaporization and laser peel.

Concentrated and sharp vibrating light rays will be directed at your damaged skin, which causes the age spots. The damaged skin will then be removed, layer by layer.

Image Credit: Novuskin.com

This is a completely safe process, provided you get it done by a qualified and approved dermatologist. You will find some of the best medical aestheticians and experts at this medical spa in Las Vegas. Some people have reported mild pain, swelling, scarring, crusting, and infection at the treatment site. The best professional will be able to minimize the risks.

What are its benefits? Laser resurfacing has several benefits. It boosts the formation of new skin cells by promoting collagen activity, gives you younger-looking skin, improves your lymphatic drainage system, promotes better blood circulation, reduces swelling, and even improves your immune system. So you see, laser resurfacing also goes beyond your skin, improving health in many ways.

Dermal Fillers

With advancing age, the human skin loses elasticity, collagen, and hyaluronic acid. This is one of the major causes of wrinkle formation, which usually appear in your jawlines, cheek, mouth areas, and around the eyes. Dermal filler is an effective collagen treatment to cure this.

Image Credit: Novuskin.com

What are dermal fillers? These are soft tissue fillers that are injected into your skin to fill facial wrinkles. The fillers also provide volume and improve facial features. The injectable filler restores the smooth appearance of your skin. However, the fillers are usually temporary because your body will absorb the material slowly.

After cleaning and applying an antibacterial agent to the area, the cosmetic practitioner or doctor will inject the dermal filler into your body. Usually, hyaluronic acid is injected into your body with a small needle. Most people report a slight stinging sensation. It is usually painless.

What are the benefits of dermal filler injection? The filler will improve the structure, shape, and volume of your wrinkled skin. You may need follow-up treatment after about six months.

IPL Treatment

Intense Pulsed Light or IPL photo facial is also an effective treatment for the signs of aging. This therapy is most effective to treat sun damage, stretch marks, age spots, irregular pigmentation, freckles, brown spots, and facial wrinkles. Your neck and chest areas can also be treated. It is also called photorejuvenation as the procedure will not only improve your skin and bring back your old younger-looking appearance.

The treatment is executed at a doctor's office or medical spa. Apart from treating skin conditions, it is sometimes also applied for hair reduction. Several sessions may be required.

What are the benefits of IPL skin treatment? There are many advantages of this pain-less procedure. It can control acne, reduce skin redness, repair small blood vessels, and minimize the signs of aging.

A clinical study was carried out among 38 patients to find out the effectiveness of IPL treatment. "Six months' post-treatment, excellent improvement was observed in 3 patients (9.1%), considerable improvement in 7 patients (21.2%), moderate improvement in 9 patients (27.3%), mild improvement in 9 patients (27.3%), and finally little or no improvement in 5 patients (15.1%)".

Radiofrequency Skin Tightening

What is RF skin tightening? Radiofrequency (RF) treatment is a non-invasive procedure to improve the appearance of your skin. Here, energy waves will heat the deep layers of your skin or the dermis, which produces collagen. Electromagnetic waves are a form of radiation but it is absolutely safe. RF skin tightening releases around a billion times less energy than X-rays.

Studies have revealed that passing high temperatures over 115 F over 3 minutes makes the body release heat-shock proteins that allow the production of new collagen fibers. This is very important because the decrease of collagen production as we age is a key reason why we have sagging skin and other signs of aging.

Image Credit: Novuskin.com

What are the benefits of radiofrequency facial? Its main benefits are the reduction of wrinkles and skin tightening. It can also fight sun damage.

Fine lines, wrinkles, dry skin, and age spots are the natural signs of aging. These signs are going to appear for sure as we age. This is unavoidable. However, luckily, there are many anti-aging treatments that can help you treat premature wrinkle formation and reverse many of the signs of aging. You can contact 7155 South Rainbow Blvd. #200 Las Vegas to discuss the best treatment for your skin condition.

