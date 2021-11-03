UK orders tougher biosecurity measures as bird flu detected
Britain declared a nationwide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone on Wednesday, ordering farms and bird keepers to toughen their biosecurity measures after a number of cases of bird flu were spotted in wild birds.
The government said it was now a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Britain to follow strict measures, with keepers of more than 500 birds needing to restrict access for non-essential people. Areas must also be cleaned regularly.
The government said the risk to public health from the virus was very low.
