BRIEF-Italy reports 59 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 5,905 new cases

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:37 IST
Italy's health minister says:

* ITALY REPORTS 59 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS ON THURSDAY (63 ON WEDNESDAY)

* ITALY REPORTS 5,905 CORONAVIRUS CASES ON THURSDAY (5,188 ON WEDNESDAY)

