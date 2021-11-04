BRIEF-Italy reports 59 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 5,905 new cases
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:37 IST
- Italy
Italy's health minister says:
* ITALY REPORTS 59 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS ON THURSDAY (63 ON WEDNESDAY)
* ITALY REPORTS 5,905 CORONAVIRUS CASES ON THURSDAY (5,188 ON WEDNESDAY)
