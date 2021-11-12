Left Menu

Germany to offer free COVID-19 tests from Saturday

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:34 IST
Germany to offer free COVID-19 tests from Saturday
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will reintroduce free COVID-19 tests from Saturday, the country's acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Doctors will also get higher reimbursements for COVID-19 vaccinations from Tuesday, Spahn told journalists at a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021