Left Menu

Mizoram registers 387 more Covid cases, 2 fresh fatalities

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:18 IST
Mizoram registers 387 more Covid cases, 2 fresh fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Sunday reported 387 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 1,28,604, while two more fatalities took the death toll to 460, a health department official said.

The number of active cases now stands at 5,279 Altogether 371 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday taking the number of cured people to 1,22,865, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95.53 per cent and the death rate is 0.35 per cent, he said.

The 387 fresh cases were reported from across 10 districts while two fatalities were recorded in Aizawl. At least 108 children were among the newly infected people, the official said.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 13.72 lakh samples for COVID-19 and 2,829 such samples were examined on Saturday.

More than 7 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021