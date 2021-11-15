Left Menu

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:13 IST
4 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,674, a health department official said on Monday.

The four new cases were detected during contact tracing.

The archipelago now has 11 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

A total of 7,534 have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested over 6.15 lakh samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.24 percent.

A total of 5,18,236 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

