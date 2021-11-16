Left Menu

China reports 22 new coronavirus cases for Nov 15 vs 52 day ago

China reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 15 compared with 52 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of Nov. 15, mainland China had 98,337 confirmed coronavirus cases.

China reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 15 compared with 52 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. Of the new infections, 11 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 32 a day earlier.

China reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 14 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 15, mainland China had 98,337 confirmed coronavirus cases.

