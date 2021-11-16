No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,674, he said.

The archipelago had recorded four COVID-19 cases on Sunday, zero cases on Saturday, two on Friday, and three on Thursday.

The archipelago now has 11 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

A total of 7,534 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,18,103 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.24 percent.

A total of 5,21,024 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far, of which 2,95,327 have received the first dose and 2,25,697 both doses of the vaccine, he said.

