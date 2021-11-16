Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:42 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Representative image
  India

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,674, he said.

The archipelago had recorded four COVID-19 cases on Sunday, zero cases on Saturday, two on Friday, and three on Thursday.

The archipelago now has 11 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

A total of 7,534 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,18,103 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.24 percent.

A total of 5,21,024 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far, of which 2,95,327 have received the first dose and 2,25,697 both doses of the vaccine, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

