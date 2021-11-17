Left Menu

New Zealand to ease Auckland domestic border curbs from Dec. 15

But with increased rates of vaccination it’s time to open up the ability to travel again,” Ardern said at a news conference. Auckland was cut off from the rest of the country after the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in August.

Domestic borders of New Zealand's largest city Auckland will reopen from Dec. 15 for fully vaccinated people and those with negative COVID-19 test results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday. "Aucklanders have faced restrictions for an extended period of time to keep the rest of New Zealand safe. But with increased rates of vaccination it’s time to open up the ability to travel again,” Ardern said at a news conference.

Auckland was cut off from the rest of the country after the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in August. Ardern also said cabinet would confirm on Nov. 29 its decision to move Auckland and the rest of the country into the new traffic-light system, which will end lockdowns and use social distancing and other measures to limit the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

