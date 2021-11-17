Left Menu

Sweden plans vaccine pass for larger public events-Swedish radio

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:06 IST
Sweden plans vaccine pass for larger public events-Swedish radio
Sweden's Public Health Agency will introduce COVID-19 vaccine passes for events held indoors where more than 100 people attend, public broadcaster Swedish Radio said on Wednesday, referring to sources. The Swedish government and the health agency are due to hold a joint press conference later on Wednesday on measures related to the pandemic.

The agency had said earlier on Wednesday it would reverse a widely-criticized decision to stop recommending testing for people who are fully vaccinated but show symptoms of COVID-19.

