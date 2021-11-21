Left Menu

Jammu doctor gets interventional pain management award for low-cost treatment

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:31 IST
Jammu doctor gets interventional pain management award for low-cost treatment
A senior Jammu and Kashmir doctor was presented an international award for low-cost interventional pain management and treatment on Sunday at a conference on recent advances in pain across the globe.

The International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain (ICRA-PAIN) 2021 was held from November 19 to 21 on a 3D virtual platform, official statement said.

Inaugurated by Union minister Jitendra Singh, the conference was the first international pain conference to be held virtually from Jammu and Kashmir in which 134 international and national eminent faculties joined to share their experiences in the field of pain and palliative care medicine, a spokesperson said.

The conference was organised by the Daradia Pain Foundation (DPF) and the Interventional Pain and Spine Centre (IPSC), he said, adding that 578 delegates attended it.

Dr Rohit Lahori, pain and palliative care specialist at a premier government hospital in Jammu, was awarded with the International Award for Low Cost Treatment for Interventional Pain Management for 2021, the spokesperson said.

The theme of this year's conference was “expanding horizons of pain medicine'' and present day role of pain physicians.

