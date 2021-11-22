Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-11-2021
French possible presidential candidate Zemmour: COVID fears are overblown
  • France

Eric Zemmour, the hard-right French political commentator and possible presidential candidate, said on Monday that he felt fears over the COVID-19 virus had been overblown.

"We have gone too far, and we have gone too far since the beginning," Zemmour told France Info radio.

