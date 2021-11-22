French possible presidential candidate Zemmour: COVID fears are overblown
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:28 IST
- Country:
- France
Eric Zemmour, the hard-right French political commentator and possible presidential candidate, said on Monday that he felt fears over the COVID-19 virus had been overblown.
"We have gone too far, and we have gone too far since the beginning," Zemmour told France Info radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France Info
- French
- Eric Zemmour
Advertisement