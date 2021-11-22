France's Macron: Situation in Guadeloupe is "very explosive"

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called the situation on the the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe "very explosive" and said public order must be maintained in the overseas territory.

Violence erupted last week after walkouts organised by the territory's labour unions to challenge local COVID-19 restrictions, such as the mandatory vaccination of health workers, degenerated into civil unrest.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Macron said that Guadeloupe must pursue its vaccination campaign.

