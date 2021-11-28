Ladakh reports 27 fresh COVID cases

Twenty-seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in Ladakh in last one day, taking the overall virus tally in the Union Territory (UT) to 21,494 and active cases to 249, an official statement said on Sunday. Ladakh has registered 213 Covid-related deaths -- 155 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Of 2,366 people tested for Covid-19 on Saturday, 25 were found infected in Leh and two in Kargil. Twenty coronavirus patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh and one in kargil, taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,032, which is 97.85 per cent of the caseload, the statement said. There are at present 229 active cases in Leh and 20 in Kargil.

There has been a spike in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of this month in Leh district, prompting the authorities to impose certain restrictions including night curfew and closure of all schools and residential hostels besides intensifying testing and imposing of fine on COVID norm violators.

